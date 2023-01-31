SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Atvos, one of the country’s leading ethanol producers, announced on Monday that it has taken over control of Brazilian investment fund FIP Agroenergia, paving the way for an investment by Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, which will make him the next controller of Atvos.

The FIP is committed to implementing the agreed conditions for Mubadala to invest 500 million reais in exchange for a 31.5% stake in Atvos, the sugar-energy company said in a statement.

Atvos explained to Reuters that, after Mubadala’s contribution, the Arab fund will become the company’s controller. The other 68.5% of the control of Atvos will be divided between creditor banks, the Novonor conglomerate and the group of the executive Ricardo Knoepfelmacher, known as RK, which will manage this slice through the FIP Agroenergia fund.

It is worth mentioning that the RK group acquired the stake of the American fund Lone Star in Atvos.

Mubadala’s investment resources will be directed towards increasing Atvos’ production capacity, aiming to exceed 30 million tons of sugarcane crushing per harvest.

In the last cycle, the company, which was once controlled by construction company Odebrecht, processed 22.5 million tons of sugarcane.

“We see a high capacity for growth and transformation of the company, whether in operational, financial or socio-environmental aspects”, said in the statement the new interim CEO of Atvos, Giovanni Forace, who was also announced for the position on this date.

(Reporting by Peter Frontini)