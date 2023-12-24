Sunday, December 24, 2023, 7:15 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

A 47-year-old man was left unconscious this Sunday when his refrigerated truck overturned on the A-7 highway, in the section between La Hoya and Lorca, according to the Emergency Coordination Center of the Region of Murcia.

A call around 2:30 p.m. reported the accident and the condition of the driver who was inside the vehicle. Units from the Civil Guard, firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium and two medical ambulances from the Emergency Management and Health Emergencies 061 moved to the scene, whose personnel treated the truck driver and transported him to the Rafael Méndez hospital in Lorca.