The United Kingdom announced this Sunday the sending of a military ship to Guyana, a former colony that faces redoubled territorial claims by Venezuela over the Essequibo, a region rich in oil and that represents two-thirds of its surface.

(Also read: Caracas' pressure game on the US gives it a 'victory')

“HMS Trent will sail this month to Guyana, our regional ally and Commonwealth partner, for a series of engagements in the region,” The British Ministry of Defense indicated in a statement, in which it did not give further details.

“HMS Trent will depart this month for Guyana, our regional ally and Commonwealth partner, on a series of engagements in the region,” the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement, without giving further details. .

(You may be interested: Venezuela and Guyana say they will continue talking about the Essequibo dispute)



According to the BBC, the ship must participate in military maneuvers after

Christmas with other allies of Guyana, which was a British colony until 1966. The British network did not specify which other countries will collaborate in the mission.

Irfaan Ali and Nicolás Maduro. See also Venezuela refuses to sign agreements in the dialogue while there are sanctions Photo: EFE/ Miraflores Press

London had already shown its support for Guyana with the trip earlier in the week of David Rutley, head of British diplomacy in America. The 'HMS Trent', which usually operates in the Mediterranean Sea, had already deployed to the Caribbean at the beginning of December to fight drug trafficking.

Venezuela has claimed sovereignty over this 160,000 km2 territory for more than a century. QBut their claim intensified after the discovery of vast oil reserves in this region in 2015.

(You may be interested in: 'Put your dirty hands in': Maduro rejects the visit of a British official in Guyana)

Guyana defends that an arbitration court in Paris determined the borders between Venezuela and the then colony in 1899. Tensions between both countries increased after the holding of a referendum on the sovereignty of Essequibo on December 3 in Venezuela.

However, the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, and his Guyanese counterpart, Irfaan Ali, met on December 15 and reduced the tension, although they did not resolve their underlying differences.

AFP