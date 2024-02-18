Millions of Latinos decide to start a new life in the United States to have better opportunities for themselves and their families. For the majority, the process is not easy, they have to adapt to a new culture, in many cases face discrimination and a series of other challenges in order to achieve a good quality of life in the North American country. It is because of that Obtaining US citizenship is a source of pride and celebration, and an immigration lawyer on TikTok shared the emotional moment when a group of people obtain their citizenship.

The TikTok account @inmigracion_abogado1, belonging to Inmigrationus which, they claim, is dedicated to helping immigrants with their status, shared a video in which a group of people can be seen in the offices of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service United States (USCIS) take an oath. This happened just before they became American citizens.

The video lasts only 14 seconds, but they were enough to move Internet users. In it you can see a woman and three men raise their hands to finish their process, meanwhile the screen reads: “That last sigh when remembering everything you had to go through until they say you are an American citizen.” That was precisely the detail that was noted in the clip, since You can see the excitement of the now Americans after having carried out all the necessary process.

He became a US citizen and now 'there are no limits'

In a later video, one of the new US citizens, Ariel, who is from El Salvador, was interviewed and shared that After having obtained residency, he now has citizenship and 'there are no longer limits'. He said he was very happy because of the benefits and noted that he accomplished the process with the help of a lawyer.

His wife also spoke in the clip. She said that there was always a question about whether it was possible to work in the United States or whether it was outside the limits of residency, but Now that Ariel is a citizen there are no longer restrictions and they will have the opportunity, after 15 years, to return to their country and visit his family.

Finally, the immigration lawyer from the firm that came to the case stated that the process to obtain United States citizenship took less than six months.