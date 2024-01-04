A family's New Year's celebration, in La Plata, Argentinaended in tragedy when one of those present decided to murder his younger brother with a shotgun.

According to the witnesses' versions, the events occurred in the middle of an argument over the inheritance of a property.

During the night of December 31, authorities arrived at a home located on 45th and 148th Street to attend to an emergency reported to 911, in which it was said that a man, identified as Pablo González, had received a gunshot wound to the chest.

Although the uniformed Police arrived shortly after in the San Carlos neighborhood, The subject had already died and his brother, who would be the alleged perpetrator, fled the scene.

An operation was immediately started to find his whereabouts, and finally, on Tuesday, January 2, José González, 44, was captured and made available to the competent authorities.

The alleged perpetrator of the murder was found in a home in the same city, in the area of ​​72 between 13 and 14.

Furthermore, the uniformed officers found a 16 gauge shotgun, which the man had in his possession. It has not yet been confirmed that this is the same weapon with which Pablo González, 43, was murdered.

Local media claim that the argument between the brothers was due to a division of assets and the inheritance of a house, property of their father.

“They both went to the patio. Then (José) grabbed a sawed-off shotgun that he had hidden in the living room, went to the kitchen and shot Pablo through the window,” their mother explained to the media. The day.

Due to the incident, José González was transferred to the La Unión police station, while the investigation for the crime of aggravated homicide continues.

