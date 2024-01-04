The 33-year-old defender became Diego Martínez's first reinforcement for 2024. The medical examination was carried out and he signed a two-year contract, with the option of another year. He does not arrive as a free agent, The cost of executing the termination clause with Lanús (with which a year ago it had signed until December 2025) was US$400,000.
Jorge Cysterpiller saw him in a match between Guillermo Brown from Puerto Madryn and Rivadavia from Lincoln, for the Argentine A Tournament. The representative summoned Lema to a test at the Free Players Grounds, shortly after, the defender went to Newell's, where Roberto Sensini made him debut in the First Division in the 2009 season.
He wore the “Pirate” shirt from 2014 to 2018. He played 120 games and scored 16 goals, a figure that made him the defender with the most goals in the club's history.
In 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, the chance arose to play in Saudi Arabia. There he played 12 games for Damac FC without scoring goals. Two years later Cristiano Ronaldo would sign a million-dollar contract as the new player of the Al Nassr.
According to the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics), the defender was the second player with the most expulsions in the world in 2023, with four red cards (only surpassed by Sikou Niakaté of Sporting Braga, with five), although the AFA saved him in the last hours of last year and he could play for Boca Juniors without meeting any date.
Cristian Franco Lema, 33-year-old defender, was born in Puerto Madryn, province of Chubut. In the south they still know him as “Jambao.” They still call him that in the Guillermo Brown Club in Puerto Madryn, where he came from.
The clubs where he played and his particular time in Europe: Guillermo Brown from Puerto Madryn, Newell's (in three different stages), Tigre, Quilmes, Belgrano, Benfica, Peñarol, Damac FC (Saudi Arabia) and Lanús.
