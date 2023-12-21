Near Hehe, on the Chinese side of the Amur River, which passes through the Chinese-Russian border, stands a statue of a Chinese general dating back to the imperial era. This calm, ice-covered border scene is matched by a great warmth in trade relations between the two countries, which with Russia this year exceeded $200 billion, in the first 11 months of this year, a level that the two countries did not expect to reach until 2024. The most beneficiaries of this boom were Commercial manufacturers of cars and trucks. In a report by Keith Brashear published by the New York Times, details indicate that China’s exports to Russia increased by 69% in the first 11 months of this year compared to the same period in 2021. These sales helped China surpass Japan this year as the world's largest car exporter.

On China's border with Russia, a truck dealership saw its sales double last year thanks to Russian customers. China's exports to its neighbor are so strong that Chinese construction workers are erecting twenty-story warehouses and office towers on the border this summer. The border city of Heihe is a microcosm of China's close economic relationship with Russia. The turmoil in Russian-Western relations prompted Moscow to develop its trade relations with Beijing, to include almost everything from cars to computer chips. In turn, Russia sold oil and natural gas to China at deep discounts. Russian chocolate, sausages and other consumer goods have become abundant in Chinese supermarkets.

Image from the New York Times service.