A 63-year-old man used to live in California moved first to New York and then to Florida. Currently installed in the Sunshine State, he assured that he can’t wait to return to his home in the western United States.. In addition to expressing his desire, he also specified all the things that he does not like about the territory governed by Ron DeSantis.

The protagonist of this story is called Steve Prevesk and he is 63 years old. After growing up in New York, he moved to Florida during college and settled in Orlando.where he got a job related to the television industry, according to what he compiled Insider. Due to the crisis of 2008, he had to leave his home and look for new directions. That’s when California welcomed him and he began working as a writer.

After years in the western US state, he had to return to New York due to his mother’s poor health. According to his story, after a time in which he did not enjoy his life, in 2018 his mother died and Steve left in search of new life. That was the moment he landed in the city of Sarasota, Florida.

He lives in Florida and explained why he wants to move to California

Among the reasons why he wants to leave, Steve mainly highlighted the issue of the climate. The high temperatures that the state of the sun registers compared to other states bothers it strongly. Plus, the constant rains are another reason to want to leave your Sarasota home.

On the other hand, the man also mentioned that politics is very present in the daily discussion. According to his analysis, Polarization and different opinions regarding the future of the territory and the United States in general intrude into everyday life.something he doesn’t enjoy.

After living in New York and Florida, the man wants to return to California Photo: Facebook Steve Prevesk

For the reasons mentioned, Steve wants to move back to California, even though he knows it will increase his cost of living.. Among other more economical options that he also analyzed, and in which he valued natural landscapes, the states of Utah and Colorado appeared.