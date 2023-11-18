Jannik Sinner continues to write history: with a 6-3 6-7 (4) 6-1 against the world number three Daniil Medvedev flies to the final of the ATP Finals, where tomorrow he will try to win the Master’s title against the winner of Djokovic-Alcaraz, scheduled for tonight at 21. Never had an Italian reached this far in a tournament of this importance, with the exception of Panatta’s victory at Roland Garros in 1976 and those of Pietrangeli, before the Open era. Sinner scores his fourth consecutive victory in Turin and confirms that he is worth, not in perspective but already now, even more than number 4 ATP.

In a packed Pala Alpitour Sinner starts serving and in the second round cancels a break point that could force him to play an uphill match. It is instead Medvedev who gets lost in the next round, in which he goes up 40-0 and then incomprehensibly he lines up three trivial forehand errors and a double fault, giving the blue the break. Jannik thanks and despite struggling he manages to win 4-1 and from there to take the first set 6-3 in 45′, amid the enthusiasm of the many fans who came from all over Italy with posters, signs and carrot colored wigs.

The second set follows the order of serves, Sinner needs the advantages to gain the game at 2-2 and at 3-4, after a series of very long and very hard rallies, he concedes a break point. He saved himself with a ribbon-line on the second serve, then found the first ace of the second set and made it 4-4. Medvedev weaves his web, he makes a mistake but extends his shots, always keeping the blue player away from the baseline, like a boxer who takes the center of the ring. He goes to 5-5, another series of very tough exchanges brings the Russian to 6-5 and then to the tie break. Here Jannik, in addition to not being helped by the serve, remains too passive while Medvedev risks more and despite missing 4 shots he hits 6, until a forehand outside from Sinner gives him the 7-4 and the second set in an hour and two minutes.

Medvedev goes to the locker room for a long break and starts again after nine minutes. Sinner holds serve, Medvedev enters one of his tunnels and gets everything wrong, serving badly, and at the third break point he gives away the game with a double fault: 2-0 Sinner and Pala Alpitour who explodes with joy. Jannik absorbs the energy of his fans and goes up 3-0, then 4-1 with a great backhand winner. The Russian seems to have lost energy, especially nervous energy, while Sinner, who has won the last two matches, sees the finish line close. He breaks serve again from an increasingly confused opponent and finishes with a clear 6-1. The dream is not over.

«It was a very difficult match – said Sinner at the end – at the beginning he played better than me but somehow I managed to break him. I thank the public who gave me a great hand». The key in the third set, where «I tried to be more aggressive and served better».