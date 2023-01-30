The story of a father who became a hero by saving his daughters from a snowplow was recently released. However, the machine passed through his legs and they had to be amputated.

It happened in California, USA, when Dave Miln, a veteran of the Australian Defense Force, and his wife Clare took 3-year-old Isla and 1-year-old Anna on vacation to Mammoth Mountain so they could have some ski lessons.

At first everything was going normally, but on December 15, they had a problem with a snowplow that endangered the lives of the two little girls. Seeing what was happening, Miln threw himself in front of his daughters and was run over by the machine, according to the description of the ‘GoFundMe’ campaign.

Thanks to the heroic action of the man, Anna was unharmed, but Isla broke both of her legs, for which she had to be taken to a nearby hospital. Instead, the man had to wait for more than an hour in the machine until rescuers could free him and take him to the hospital. Also, Dave was conscious at all times.

Dave lost his left leg above the knee and his right leg above the ankle. In addition, both femurs, the pelvis, several lower vertebrae, a sacral vertebra, and three ribs were broken.

(Don’t stop reading: The bear that went viral for posing in front of a wildlife camera).

Due to the severity of his condition, Miln has had to undergo more than 10 surgeries in the last three weeks. and it is expected that in the next few days they will perform more procedures. Despite his situation, family friend Tsen Bogan wrote on GoFundMe that “Dave still retains his dark sense of humor and sharp wit and has shown strength and resilience beyond comprehension.”

For his part, Isla, in addition to the fractures in her legs, suffered one in her pelvis and had other injuries, for which she also required multiple surgeries. and is expected to recover very soon.

(Be sure to read: Tire Nichols: videos of the police beating a young man who died after arrest).

This news has moved several of his family and friends who have sought ways to support the family during this time. For this reason, Bogan created a fundraising campaign through ‘GoFundMe’, so that the family can cover their medical expenses and their recovery.

Finally, Dave decided to leave California and asked to be transferred to Sydney, Australia. Clare, Isla and Anna also arrived in the country and for the little girl’s recovery they must go to the hospital several times a week. Both Dave and his daughter began a long process of physical and mental rehabilitation.

DANIELA LARRARTE ASAAD

Writing Trends

More news

The father who shot his son’s rapist in the head in front of the cameras

Images of a drag queen complicate the case of a US congressman

They reveal video of the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, in San Francisco

Video: Harvard students leave class of professor accused of bullying