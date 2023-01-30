Cairo, Tel Aviv (Al Ittihad, agencies)

The United States intensified its diplomatic efforts calling for calm and non-escalation of tension between the Palestinians and the Israelis, as Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held meetings with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Cairo, followed by meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv, and today a meeting is held with the President Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken confirmed during his meeting, yesterday, with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo, that Washington is counting on close coordination with Egypt to restore stability, achieve calm, and contain the situation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides, within the framework of the strategic relations between the two countries.

Egyptian Presidency Spokesman, Ambassador Bassam Rady, added in a statement that during the meeting, they reviewed recent developments and events in the Palestinian territories, joint efforts and ongoing Egyptian endeavors to contain the escalating tension during the past days.

In turn, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said that the recent developments in the Palestinian territories confirm the importance of working immediately within the framework of the political and security tracks to calm the situation and limit any unilateral measures taken by the Palestinian and Israeli sides. In this context, Al-Sisi affirmed, “Egypt’s firm position to reach a just and comprehensive solution that guarantees the rights of the Palestinian people in accordance with international references, and in a way that solves this pivotal issue in the region and opens prospects for peace, stability, cooperation and construction.” In the context, Blinken said during a press conference with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, that they discussed ways to calm the Palestinian territories after the recent wave of escalation, referring to the discussion of other issues during the talks. Shoukry said that his country is working to contain developments in the Palestinian territories and reach a restoration of calm.

He explained that there is an Egyptian-American consensus in dealing with the issues of the region and the importance of achieving its stability.

And he stressed that “the Middle East region occupied a large area in Blinken’s discussions with Sisi and the bilateral ministerial discussions.”

Shoukry added, “The Palestinian issue was strongly present during the talks. It is important to prevent any escalation and find an appropriate political framework to reach a two-state solution.”

He stressed that “the recent developments are unfortunate, and we are working to contain them and reach a restoration of calm, taking into account the interests of all parties and the stability of the region.”

In a related context, upon his arrival in Tel Aviv from Cairo, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged the Israelis and Palestinians to calm tensions, and stressed that the long-stalled peace process was viewed as the only way forward.

After his meeting with Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Blinken reaffirmed Washington’s belief that the two-state solution is the only way to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“The United States continues to support the maintenance of the status quo at the holy sites in Jerusalem,” he added.