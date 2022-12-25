Argentina.- A week has passed since the Argentine National Team by the hand of Lionel Messi they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup title and the videos of the reactions and celebrations keep coming out. Now a domestic employee is the center of attention as the woman exploded in jubilation after the albiceleste team raised the third cup.

Through an account TikTok the case was disclosed Dona Luisaa woman who works in other people’s homes doing home care activities, but on December 18 everything was stopped to see in great detail the title of the Argentine National Team, which made more than one vibrate around the world , especially in Argentina.

The check @leonelfransezze on TikTok he released the emotional video of Doña Luisa. As this person explains, he decided to see through his security cameras how the atmosphere was in his house, when the shot of the room first presented a nervous but minutes later a happy Luisa who could not contain the emotion of what her team achievement.

In the recording, Luisa is seen sitting on the sofa, at that moment everything was calm, but as the duel progressed, nervousness took over her to the point of getting up and demanding dialing from the living room. Minutes later, already in penalties, her state of mind was very changeable, until the peak moment of consecration and the title arrived, there Dona Luisa exploded with happiness, screaming and jumping from how excited she was.

“I was moved seeing how you shout the goal. Let’s go Argentina”, “Luisa more Argentine than us”, were some of the comments that the video received. Leonel, owner of the platform’s account, was also impressed by her reaction, who did not contain her emotion and expressed it like this, “You don’t know what my security camera cried for. I asked permission to upload this because it’s surveillance video.” said the user.

Argentine fans have recognized the great celebration and have called it “the most Argentine” that today, a week after the title and the final, have been filled with views with more than 9.2 million likes. But this is not curiosity and it is that Leonel Fransezze and Dona Luisa are already famous on the platform, they have been working together for a long time and they also make content on TikTok so the chemistry between the two was what made this celebration so viral.

We recommend you read

At the moment Leonel Fransezze It has more than 5 million fans, while Doña Luisa’s account has already reached one million and is going for many more who are delighted with the duo they have managed to form on the platform for a long time.