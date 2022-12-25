“Seven prisoners escaped in the afternoon from the courtyard of the penal institution for minors ‘Cesare Beccaria’ in Milan”. This was reported by Gennarino De Fazio, Secretary General of the UilPa Penitentiary Police. “The fugitives would have taken advantage of the work in progress, which has been going on for some time, to open a gap in the fence and then climb over the boundary wall. The searches by the Prison Police and other law enforcement agencies were started immediately, for now without success. We also recall that in juvenile institutions (but not in Milan), for reasons also connected to penitentiary overcrowding in prisons, the age of inmates can go up to 25 years “, he adds.

“For some time now, many of the problems affecting prisons have also been found in penal institutions for minors. In particular, the cases of aggression against operators, riots and, as in this case, evasion are on the rise. This is evidently attributable to a series of factors ranging from the substantial indifference of the prevailing politics and governments to prison affairs to poorly prudent choices, such as precisely the raising of the age limit that allows detention in juvenile facilities, on which moreover it will also break down the ax of the budget law currently being approved with further cuts”, explains the Secretary of the Uilpa Penitentiary Police.

“We have been repeating for some time that the criminal enforcement system needs to be rethought and that the Department of Juvenile and Community Justice and the Department of Penitentiary Administration need to be reorganized and strengthened, whose respective autonomy cannot be questioned, but in a logic of programming and coordination. While waiting to know who will be the new Head of the Juvenile and Community Justice Department, given the retirement of Gemma Tuccillo, we hope to soon be able to meet with the Minister of Justice and the Deputy Undersecretaries for the search for a reform path and concrete solutions that go beyond mere proclamations”, concludes De Fazio.