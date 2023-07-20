Hard decision day for Francesca in “At the bottom there is room.” After being plunged into a deep depression after the infidelity of her husband, Diego, with her worst enemy, Claudia Llanos, the matriarch of the Maldini family began to put things in order. First, she prevented Alessia, Cristóbal and Macarena from leaving her house, claiming that she was the only family she had left. Later, she took back her company, the same one that Bruno tried to sell to some Koreans.

Finally, the icing on the cake was when he had to face the traitor. She was present at her restaurant with the aim of throwing Diego out. Faced with this situation, her still-husband reiterated her apologies and asked her not to fire him, since he was the only thing she had left. However, “Noni” plucked up her courage and, with the help of her bodyguard, she removed Diego from her business, also taking away his work uniform.