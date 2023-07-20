Moena – From extra to protagonist. Radu Dragusin is preparing to return to Serie A after the triumphant season that has just ended. He was one of the best defenders in Serie B, now he’s ready for the exam among the “big players”.

His arrival at Genoa a year ago was accompanied by a bit of uncertainty and some doubts. Was it the right choice?

«Moreover, it was the best choice I could have made. I was looking for a club that gave me confidence, I found it here in rossoblù. I found the best possible conditions to grow».

Twenty appearances in Serie A between Sampdoria and Salernitana in one season and most of them not as a starter. Then always on the field with Genoa. What has changed?

«This team has given me everything I needed, I have always felt everyone by my side. From teammates to the coach, from the club to the fans. It’s essential for a player and I found everything I needed to grow further».

When you think about last season what is the first memory that comes to your mind?

«The afternoon with Ascoli, when we won the promotion. And then the many beautiful evenings we spent at Ferraris, celebrating the victories of a beautiful season with our fans. But not only”.

What does it mean?

«I also have in my heart the most difficult moments we have experienced, the ones that always arrive during the season. We were good at overcoming them as a team and this was one of the secrets of the promotion».

He arrived at the retreat a few days later than his teammates but he’s already in the best shape. Wrong impression?

«I played for the national team, then I went on a little vacation. But I couldn’t afford to stay too long, so even on vacation I followed a work schedule. And then I had a great desire to go back, to find my companions. Indeed, can I say it?».

What?

«I missed training, it was nice to find everyone back on the pitch. There are some new guys, like Martin, Sommariva and Leali who immediately integrated. The group is that of last year, a strong and very united group».

You have already tasted Serie A, which championship do you think you will find again?

«A very different championship compared to Serie B. We will have to raise the level, both from a mental point of view and from a quality point of view. I expect to grow a lot, to improve thanks to the help of the coach and my team-mates».

Mister Gilardino is making his Serie A debut as a coach.

«I have an excellent relationship with mister Gilardino, he has helped me a lot in recent months. He gave me so much confidence and allowed me to compete in a very important championship ».

Who is the attacker who most intrigues you as an opponent?

«There are several, starting with Leao and Lautaro. Then Chiesa and Vlahovic. The list is long, on the other hand we are in Serie A».

Four goals last year, he had never scored so many. What’s the secret?

«It was certainly the season in which I scored the most goals but I don’t think there is a single explanation. We certainly worked a lot on set pieces and crosses from the flanks, so it was easier to go and score. And I hope to be able to make some of them again this year in Serie A».

He said getting back to training is nice, but does a thought about the holidays still do that?

“Well yeah, it was nice. I went to Tanzania and we did a four day safari, during which I met the Masai people, I was fascinated by their culture, the way they go about life. It was a very intense experience.”

What season are Genoa waiting for?

«A championship in which he will have to prove that he didn’t deserve to be relegated. We are a Serie A team and we can make an important championship. I feel great enthusiasm around us, great trust. There are all the conditions to make an important championship. We are preparing well, we are ready to be protagonists».