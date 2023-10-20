Krysthal Salazara pilot who shares content on TikTok, offered a fascinating look into the world of aviation by explaining how aircraft are directed precisely so as not to get lost on their journeys. This topic, which is often enigmatic for the general public, is addressed through a series of navigation systems and techniques that guarantee the safety and efficiency of each flight.

In the video he explains that the first stage of this process consists of receiving a pre-established route, which is determined taking into account multiple factors, such as weather conditions, winds, weight of the aircraft and others. The route is represented in software and entered into the on-board computer, where it is displayed on the navigation instruments. This step is crucial to verify the distance and fuel consumption required for the trip.

These air routes are made up of letters and numbers that allow their identification and tracking. Besides, Various alternatives are considered in case it is necessary to change the route due to unexpected conditionswhich adds an extra level of security to the browsing process.

Air navigation, a combination of systems and techniques

Flight navigation is based on a combination of systems and techniques, as indicated by reliable sources in air navigation, including the FAA Aeronautical Knowledge Manual (Federal Aviation Administration), the Jeppesen Airway Manualand the Air Traffic Control Manual.

Visual navigation is the most basic form of in-flight guidance, in which pilots use their own senses and visual observations, such as the terrain, stars, and sun, to maintain course. This includes flight by sight, flight by reference to the terrain, flight by reference to the stars and flight by reference to the sun. Visual navigation is essential when weather conditions are optimal.

In situations where visual navigation is not possible due to adverse weather conditions, instrument navigation is resorted to. This technique involves the use of navigation instruments such as radar, GPS and inertial navigation system. Radar allows pilots to detect obstacles in the airspace, while GPS and inertial navigation system allow them to determine their position and altitude without relying on external visual cues..

Within instrument navigation, the satellite navigation system, in particular GPS, is a crucial tool. This system is based on a network of satellites that allows pilots to accurately calculate their position and follow a predefined route. GPS receivers on board the aircraft receive signals from multiple satellites and use this information to determine your location in real time.

Pilots, a vital link for air safety



In addition to these systems and techniques, Pilots use constant communication with air traffic controllers to obtain updated information on air traffic and weather conditions. Likewise, the use of maps and navigation charts is essential to plan and maintain course during the flight.

Training and experience are essential components in a pilot’s ability to keep the aircraft on its correct course and avoid getting lost during a flight. Pilots receive extensive training in air navigation and gain practical experience flying in a variety of conditions.