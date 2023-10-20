Ex-CIA employee Johnson: aid to Ukraine may be reduced due to Israel

Financial and military assistance to Ukraine may be significantly reduced due to the escalation of the Arab-Israeli conflict. Ex-CIA officer Larry Johnson spoke about this in an interview with the YouTube channel. Judging Freedom.

Earlier it became known that United States President Joe Biden asked Congress to agree on a budget for assistance to Ukraine and Israel. In particular, the Israeli side is proposed to allocate $14.3 billion. At the same time, 61 billion are provided for Ukraine. Of these, almost half will go to arms supplies and replenishment of intelligence and defense support, 16.3 billion will go to humanitarian assistance, and 481 million will go to supporting Ukrainians.

“I guarantee you that these numbers will change in Congress. Ukraine will not be given more than Israel. Tel Aviv is a priority, Kyiv fades into the background,” Johnson said.

The expert also emphasized that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are actually losing and cannot win, as Joe Biden has repeatedly said. According to Larry Johnson, Washington could not even provide the Ukrainian troops with everything they needed, despite a number of statements.

Earlier, Reuters reported that the draft budget includes, in addition to financing Israel and Ukraine, funds for border security, assistance to refugees, and measures to counter China. According to the publication, Joe Biden is counting on support from both parties, since the project meets the interests of both parties.

In addition, former Pentagon adviser Douglas McGregor said that, despite the fact that the United States cannot ensure the security of the border with Mexico, the head of the White House promised to provide military assistance to Ukraine and Israel. According to the expert, the United States is on the verge of an all-out war because of the policy being pursued towards Ukraine and Israel.