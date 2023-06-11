Sipura Jagani, 22, disappeared nine years ago shortly after separating from her boyfriend, but the local Torremolinos police gave up the search for her after failing to find any information.

Marco Gallo Romeo confessed on his own to his crime that he committed in 2014, after he saw a picture of Sipura hanging in the police station.

According to a statement issued by the Spanish police, Romeo placed Sepora’s remains in a box that he had hidden in the wall of his house.

After members of the Serious Crimes Unit searched the apartment where Romeo and Sipora lived, they noticed an asymmetry in the lines on one of the walls.

Using x-rays, a wooden box hidden between two walls was revealed, with a bouquet of flowers, and the remains were placed in sacks.

The police took the remains of the body to the morgue for identification through DNA tests.