Usa 2024, Trump: “Corrupt Biden, I will kick him out of the White House”. Security alert for indictment

Speaking to a Republican Party audience in Georgia, Donald Trump has promised that as US president he will ‘prevent World War III’ but also added that “there will be without me”. As a first act as the new US president, Trump promised that he “will sign an executive law to ban children of illegal immigrants from citizenship”. The announcement was met with applause from the audience at the Republican Party state convention in Georgia.

”On November 5, 2024, we will stand up to the establishment of corrupt politics. We will evict totally corrupt President Joe Biden from the White House.” This was said by Donald Trump speaking at the state convention of the Republicans of Georgia. “We’re really outclassing all the Republican candidates and we’re going to kick Joe Biden out,” he added. “I’m winning, that’s why they’re doing this. If I weren’t there, there wouldn’t be this witch hunt,” she continued, speaking in Georgia and commenting on her new indictment for confidential files being taken from the White House.

“Biden is the most corrupt in the history of our country and by detachment”, he added. “The Marxist left is again trying to use the corrupt Justice Department and the corrupt FBI and the attorney general and local district attorneys to interfere in our elections to a degree that our country and few countries have ever seen before.”

“Communism is destroying America, we will destroy communism.” “Our enemies – he added – are so determined to want to stop us in every way because they know that we are the only ones able to stop them”.

Meanwhile, as Il Fatto Quotidiano writes, the risk is that of a new security chaos after the events on Capitol Hill. “The state of alert is raised in view of the second indictment of Donald Trump, next Tuesday in Miami, in the investigation into the discovery of top secret documents at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The former president, already charged in New York for illegal payments to the porn star Stormy Daniels, as well as running again for the White House, has made an appointment with his supporters to demonstrate in favor of him. “See you in Miami on Tuesday!” Trump wrote on social media.

And his fans warn: “Many of us are armed”.

