Confusion about the supposed end of Tom Brady’s career



updates tampa One of the most successful athletes in history ends his career – or does he? Insiders report on Tom Brady’s career end. His father denies this decision for the time being.







Tom Brady is retiring – or is he? The NFL superstar should not appear again after 22 years in the best league in the world. This was reported on Saturday night by several NFL insiders who refer to the quarterback himself. But shortly thereafter, his father, who is also a consultant, denied. “This story is pure conjecture. Tom hasn’t made a decision yet. Neither in one – nor in the other direction,” he is quoted as saying by several US reporters. “Anyone who says otherwise is wrong. Brady himself is said to have called the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, his current team, and denied the decision.

If Brady were to retire, it would end one of the greatest athletic careers in history and perhaps the most impressive quarterback career in the NFL. In his 22 years in the league, during which he led the New England Patriots as a starting quarterback for 20 years and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the past two years, he won the Super Bowl seven times. No franchise in the league has been able to win the title so often. He was named the most valuable player of the game five times and won this title three times in the regular season.

Brady had built a title dynasty with the beloved and hated New England Patriots in 19 years after arriving as a pale sixth-rounder. In 2020 he continued his career in warm Florida, where he won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers and his old favorite companion Rob Gronkowski.

After losing with the Bucs to the LA Rams in the 2022 playoffs a week ago, Brady left his future open. In a podcast, however, he already indicated that he would like to spend more time with his family around his wife Gisele Bundchen in the future. This now appears to be becoming a reality. It should also have played a role that his current team, the Buccaneers, want to make major changes in the squad.

Brady, 44, had always said he didn’t want a farewell season. Therefore, the current step fits into this plan. Brady will no longer play in an NFL. In this year’s playoffs, the Bucs lost 27:30 to the Los Angeles Rams after a thrilling comeback from 3:27 to 27:27 in the divisional round. Tom Brady is a spectator at the semifinals on Sunday.

His quarterback colleague Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), who could also shape an era of the game, commented on the report on Twitter with an emoji goat – the sign for GOAT: Greatest Of All Time. Brady’s longtime Patriots teammate Julian Edelman thanked him for “the memories we shared, babe.”

Tom Brady is a sports icon in the USA, there are hardly any pass, win or touchdown records that he doesn’t hold. He was famous as a phenomenal game manager with nerves of steel and a perfect feeling for the moment. His unbelievable physical fitness until he was an athlete was more than amazing.

