The 24-year-old center defender played for the winter break at the French Troyes. That lease was canceled last week.
Sandler is a contract player of Manchester City, but the former player of Ajax (youth), PEC Zwolle and Anderlecht is not in the plans of Spanish manager Pep Guardiola. The center defender made the switch from PEC to Manchester City in 2018.
Feyenoord is looking for an extra player in the last line, Jorrit Hendrix, who was recorded last week, was initially recruited as a midfielder. De Kuip also knocked on the door for defender Ramon Hendriks, who rarely or never gets to play.
If Sandler does indeed come, there is a good chance that Ramon Hendriks can finish the season elsewhere, as he already did last season at NAC. In that case, Sparta is one of the clubs that looks closely at the feasibility of Hendriks.
