The Friulian philosopher Emanuele Franz had himself walled up alive in protest

Closing the physical space to open the inner space, this is the motto of the incredible feat of the Friulian philosopher, writer, poet and mystic Emanuel Franz. Last summer he went to live in a garbage can to invite reflection on the transience of life, but now he has taken an even more extreme action: be buried aliveas was in use in 11th century Europe among recluses, radical ascetics who gave rise to the term enclosure.

It is a philosophical and religious project at the same time which, however, does not end in the form but in the content of the message that this action intends to give. “We all live walled up alive” he tells us Emanuel Franz“only that the walls are those of the mind”.

Watch the video of the philosopher Emanuele Franz

The modern world, in fact, divides and separates everyone from everyone, it has separated us from each other with so many invisible walls. Convinced that get walled up alive, as was in use a thousand years ago, is a necessary example to invite humanity to a unity without divisions the philosopher of Moggio Udinese had himself closed with bricks in a niche just one and a half by two meters large. Segregated alive in a cell with no possibility of leaving or entering.

A strong action, but not unconscious. In fact, the project provides for imprisonment for a limited period of time in which Franz he is constantly supported by collaborators who are informed about his health conditions and who guarantee him constant support: replacement of water, food and support. In the event of a real emergency there would be immediate intervention. But the action remains and the message too: the walls divide the space but not the heart.

