United Kingdom.- The son of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Charles IIIis undoubtedly one of the most important and well-known characters in the British royal familyand not precisely because he is the successor to the throne in the United Kingdom, but because of the scandalous marriage he lived with Diana Princess of Wales.

Until today, the life of King Carlos III has been very complicated, since in addition to having too much work for his royal title, he has also lived in controversy due to the countless conflicts that his family has experienced.

The monarch has a second wife, with whom he cheated on the first, a brother whose relationship is uneasy, a son and daughter-in-law who have caused him displeasure, and each of whom has allies who have leaked family secrets to the media. .

Apparently, the current king of England will try to hide how tense the relationship with the family is within the Buckingham Palace until next May 6 they meet with around 2 thousand 800 guests who will attend the Coronation of Charles III in Westminster Abbey.

According to information from some media, the whole family will attend the historic ceremony where finally Carlos III will become the legitimate heir to the English crown, all with the exception of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, wife of his son Harry.

And it is that the way in which the king faces all the family drama in the following weeks is very important to preserve the monarchy, since the House of Windsor is at risk of ending up just like pop stars and influencers for feeding the tabloids British.

In fact, the historian of the monarchy, Hugo Vickerspointed out that people have to start being more selective with their readings and will focus on the next achievements of King Carlos III.

“In a sense, he becomes a new man in a way when he becomes king,” Vickers, author of “The Coronation of Elizabeth II,” said.

“You have to see him as he is now, the way he approaches everything, see his positivity and how right he has been on so many issues,” he said, adding that “unfortunately, he has had those difficult times with his marriages and some of the other issues , but we live in a very complicated era.”

It should be noted that just last week, the king again faced a new controversy in relation to his youngest son, the Duke of Sussex, Harry, since last Tuesday he again made a series of accusations against the royal family.

since the king George VI bequeathed to the monarchy, he was considered to be the savior, while his daughter, Queen Elizabeth II managed to reign for 70 years and polish the family’s reputation, while King Carlos III grew up in another era, surrounded by media pressure and the scandal over his marriage to Diana of Wales.