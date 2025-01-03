Jordi Cruz is one of the most prestigious chefs in Spain. It has three Michelin stars and its cuisine is defined as “tradition, avant-garde, flavor, products and passion.”

All this can be discovered in your restaurant, ABaC. own Michelin Guide He describes it as an “elegant” place. «With views of a peaceful garden guarded by amazing works of contemporary art, it presents us with a unique and constantly renewed experience», he adds.

Jordi Cruz offers his clients a tasting menu where new features coexist with the house’s great classics. In its menu you can find dishes made with seasonal products Mediterranean and, especially, Catalan. These merge with those from other latitudes to create a unique and magical explosion on the palates.

However, quality does not come free. The gastronomic proposal of ‘MasterChef’, almost 300 euros. Despite this, there are many diners who want to enjoy their food once in their life.









This is the case of the user littlebigtipsknown on social networks for sharing reviews of trendy bars in Barcelona. This time he went to ABaC and gave his opinion openly What did you think of Jordi Cruz’s restaurant?.

Openly comment on the menu at ABaC, Jordi Cruz’s restaurant

littlebigtips He went to ABac, Jordi Cruz’s restaurant, and told what his gastronomic experience there was like. «We started by entering the kitchen and trying some delicious appetizers while we watched them work. It’s amazing,” he says.

Next, they were taken to the table. «We tasted 12 dishes. Each one more incredible and creative,” he says. For example, in the video shows one that was composed of roots, seeds and charred bark. Another meal that stands out is an Iberian sequence. «It conquered our palates. What a crazy presentation! “It will blow your mind,” he says.

Lastly, Littlebigtips mentions the desserts. «One was inspired by ‘The Little Prince’ and the other came with balloons filled with helium. “They will make you feel like a child again,” he says.

After paying the bill, he acknowledges that the tasting menu is expensive, but he still recommends it. «It’s not a place you would go every day.but you have to go at least once in your life. “It is perfect for a special occasion and for a romantic dinner,” he says.