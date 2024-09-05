In issue 402 of Edge magazine, a long interview was published with some members of MachineGames, the development team that is working on completing Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle. In particular, director Jerk Gustafsson had the opportunity to explain the philosophy behind the main design choices first of all the first-person perspective, which aims to make the player feel like Indiana Jones, rather than simply playing with the character.

Targeted design

Gustafsson explained that MachineGames was aware that Many were expecting third person for an Indiana Jones gamebut decided to adopt the first person to follow the general vision of the game: “At least for me, it’s important that you don’t just play Indiana Jones, but that you feel like Indiana Jones.“The difference is really stark, as he continued to explain: “You have to put your feet in the character’s shoes and see the world through his eyes. I think that’s the most important thing and why we chose this point of view.”

The explanation comes after the interview has illustrated many of the other choices made following the same principle and linking them precisely to the desire to best represent the character, which from what you can read has been studied in every detail. So we are not faced with an immortal superhero, but with a university professor with a passion for archaeology who finds himself living in very dangerous situations and who prefers to use their brains instead of shooting. For example, the development team said that there are a lot of guns in the game, but since they make a lot of noise and attract enemies, many players will prefer not to use them, relying instead on their wits to overcome the various obstacles.

For the rest, we remind you that Indiana Jones and the Ancient Circle will be released on PC and Xbox Series X and S on December 9, 2024, while we will be able to play it on PlayStation 5 in spring 2025.