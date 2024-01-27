Alfonso Herrera is remembered for his role in the Mexican soap opera 'Rebelde', with which he gained fame in various parts of Latin America. However, after the end of the aforementioned Televisa production and the separation of the band RBD, he has preferred to focus on his new projects and avoids referring to said fiction, but he wishes his colleagues the best. Recently, the Mexican actor and singer spoke with La República and revealed that he was fascinated with our country, which he was able to visit with his castmates, when they went on an international tour.

When was the last time Alfonso Herrera came to Peru?

From 2004 to 2006, it was a time in which the Televisa production, 'Rebelde', a soap opera starring some young people, was broadcast and became fashionable. Anahi, Sweet Maria, Maite Perroni, Christopher Uckermann, Alfonso Herrera and Christian Chavezwho stole the hearts of millions of people in Latin America and more parts of the world.

After the undisputed success, the cast members took the musical themes of the youth novel further and toured several countries, filling stadiums. However, everything has its end and they said goodbye to their entire legion of followers with several presentation dates.

The last time the members of RBD were in Peru was in 2008, as part of the famous 'Goodbye Tour'. This highly attended event took place on December 13, 2008 at the National Stadium in Lima, where at least 20,000 fans came who were eager to see their idols.

In 2023, the Mexican band generated intrigue after announcing a tour after several years apart; However, many were left wanting to enjoy their songs, since they only made presentations in the US, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia.

Will Alfonso Herrera, from RBD, come to Peru?

At the moment, 'Poncho' Herrera He is one of the actors who dubbed the film 'The Boy and the Heron' into Spanish, in addition to his participation in the Netflix film, 'rebel moon'; But he also has some projects pending throughout 2024. Which is why he spoke with our media and remembered what things about Peru left him completely captivated and whether he would dare to visit the country again.

On the other hand, he left open the possibility of working on local productions, since they had previously made proposals in this regard. As is remembered, Christopher Uckermannalso a former member of RBD, acted in the well-known Peruvian film 'Single coveted'which also made its jump to streaming.

Alfonso Herrera was not on the RBD tour. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Alfonso Herrera/diffusion

“I have received invitations to do projects in Peru, it would be something I would love. It is a country where I love the gastronomy, and spending a few months there would be something fantastic. And working in the Peruvian audiovisual industry would be something I would really enjoy”he declared.