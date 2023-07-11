Camilo Hurtado Campos is being held in Franklin, Tennessee, on charges of rape and sexual exploitation of a minor, with additional charges, according to a press release issued Sunday by the Franklin Police Department.

Police say they received the report after Campos forgot his phone in a restaurant, so staff had to unlock the phone to find its real owner so they could return it.

“What they found, instead, were dozens of implausible videos and images of children, and so they called the police,” the authorities said in a press release.

According to CNN, the authorities found hundreds of disturbing photos and videos on the 63-year-old man’s phone, according to the statement.

Police say Campos recorded a video of himself raping unconscious boys between the ages of 9 and 17, and there are at least 10 victims of whom 2 have been identified.

Investigators noted that victims may not even know they were raped due to being in a state of unconsciousness.

The authorities said in a statement that the football coach was frequenting the school playgrounds, where he would approach the children and later invite them to his home.

Franklin police are trying to identify the remaining child victims.