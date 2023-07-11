60 years old | Bo Haglund thought about the Finnish male image and developed the tragicomic blockhead character

Bo Haglund, who studied to be a set designer, moves widely in the field of comics and visual arts.

10.7. 18:30 | Updated 8:00

Artist Bo Haglund answered the phone on his 60th birthday from Lithuania, from the Nida art residency. He is there instead of his partner, a sculptor Anni Laakson as an assistant.

“There are wonderful UNESCO world heritage sand ridges here, which also make sand inside the cabin. We should finish Ann’s wood sculpture before returning home,” says Haglund.

For Haglund, assisting in art-making acts as a respite. Last year he was at the Mazzano Romano residency in Italy. There, work was created for no less than two exhibitions, which were on display in the spring in Porvoo at Galleria Vanha kappalaisentalo and in Helsinki at Galleria Heino.

In addition to them, a handsome book was published about Haglund’s production Bo Haglund – Drawings, paintings and cartoonswhose image material he participated in.

For the last twenty years, Visual art has been Bo Haglund’s main work. “The performances took time, so the cartoon was left behind. I’ve only done sets very occasionally.”

The last ones for twenty years Fine art has been Haglund’s main work, but previously he worked as a set designer in theater, television and films.

Haglund’s parents often took Haglund to the theater, so he was familiar with the world there. He transferred from his studies as a visual arts teacher at the University of Arts and Sciences to the stage production line when a visiting stage director recommended it as a teacher.

“Back then in the 1980s and 90s Bunch Turk was a guru, and he thought Stages were useless decorations. That’s why stage studies did not cooperate with Teatterikorkeakoulu. Many therefore went to work in films and opera. And I started working right at the beginning of my studies.”

Haglund made sets especially throughout the 1990s but longed for independence. That’s what he found in comics. Bertil Gata began to appear Ny Tid – magazine in 1989. He published two books about it in the 1990s and two more comic books in the 2000s.

“I felt like I couldn’t move forward in my own creativity as a set designer. The basis was always someone else’s text, and the director was a god to whom ideas had to be served. The comic came as a reaction to that.”

In comics, you can both make a story and create an environment for it in a similar way to a set.

Dining table in Haglund’s office in Vallila, Helsinki.

In the late 1980s the cartoon developed quickly in Finland and Sweden. Haglund especially followed Swedish comics. Joakim Pirinen made a breakthrough on both sides of the Gulf of Bothnia and inspired Haglund as well.

“Pirinen’s cartoons combined anarchy and reflection on society. I liked it too by Gunnar Lundkvist from cartoons. Bertil Gata was born out of frustration with the culture of the time. I was still studying in Taik and met there Matti Hagelberginwith whom we had a similar taste.”

In 2011, together with Hagelberg, Haglund curated a significant exhibition at the Salo Art Museum Tent trip – a contemporary Finnish cartoonwhere they and ten other comic artists ventured on the boundaries of visual art.

Finnish Swedish cartoons are quite a small phenomenon. With his production, Haglund is one of its most central factors and also significant in the whole of Finnish comics.

Haglund’s last comic book Kodaren (2006) has a peculiar stream of consciousness that resembles his visual art.

“I made cartoons as long as it felt meaningful. Kodaren was a strange bird that was hardly reviewed or bought. At the same time, the exhibitions took time, so the cartoon remained. I’ve only done sets very occasionally.”

See also Weapons acquisitions | Heavy rocket launchers have been celebrated in Ukraine, but when similar ones were acquired in Finland, there was no dancing in the streets The Stubbhuvu character had adventures in the comic book Kodaren (2006).

Haglund’s art began to appear in group exhibitions from the mid-1990s. At that time, he thinks he was still a bit of a strange bird, because he entered the field from outside the visual arts.

“There used to be a lot of gatekeepers, but today the boundaries between the arts have blurred.”

Haglund’s visual art has at least one thing in common with comics, that he draws a lot. The works are often serial, although they do not form stories.

Although the styles and techniques vary, Haglund’s art is usually characterized by surrealism, often even psychedelia. The features are emphasized in the new picture-oriented book, which includes several series from different exhibitions.

“In the book, I tried to find out what in my art stems from comics. Drawing intuition and handprint are really important. I did five shows on the Stubbhuvu character, which were very narrative. There is a lot going on in my art, there are details and side paths. It definitely has a connection to the cartoon.”

The tragicomic title character of the Stubbhuvu exhibitions (2001–2012) was a wooden stilt head. Haglund says that at that time he thought a lot about the Finnish male image. At least at the association level, you can search for Stubbhuvu’s roots, among other things Pekka Puupää – from the cartoon.

Bo Haglund in his office. The large-scale work against the wall is The Runner from 2022.

Also the latest ones exhibitions, Parco dei Mostrin two acts, are a serial entity. The name means park of monsters. In their work, only partially distinguishable freaks peek out at the viewer from the rest of the abundant foliage.

“A hundred kilometers from Mazzano Romano is the Parco dei Mostri, whose Duke Orsini commissioned in the 16th century in memory of his wife who died. It was supposed to be a holy place, but because of the grotesque sculptures, people called it the park of monsters.”

See also Football Yaghoubi, released from his arrest, returned to the fields and was immediately expelled - AC Oulu overthrows his favorite Hong Bo Haglund: Parco dei Mostri #11 (2022).

The double exhibition is Haglund’s tribute to Italian culture. Its foliage was also inspired by the oak forests of Mazzano Romano.

Haglund isn’t quite sure what to do next. They say that after every exhibition, it feels like you should continue with something completely different. You might also be interested in the cartoon.

“But I’m a little proud of that, that my godchild Edith Hammar has started making cartoons. He has said it is my fault.”

Hammar’s comic book Gay Line (2020) is one of the landmark works of Finnish-Swedish comics in recent years, Ulla Donner’s along with two books.

Correction 11.7. 7:59 am: Corrected the completion year of Parco dei Mostri #11 to 2022, not 2006.