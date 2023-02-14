Mourning in the province of Teramoin the city of Ankaran. 12-year-old boy falls from swing and dies. The very young man was playing in the front garden and had climbed on the swing. He was swinging, when, after the fall, he allegedly hit his head very hard on the ground. Unfortunately, the rescuers, who promptly intervened, were unable to do anything to save his life.

Photo source from Pixabay

Not much else is known about a story that shook everyone. The investigators are maintaining the utmost confidentiality, given that they are proceeding with the investigation. What is known is that the little boy lost his life around 19.30 on Monday 13 February, just before dinner.

When the parents realized what had happened, they immediately called for help. A medical ambulance from the Sant’Omero hospital intervened on the spot. The doctors who arrived on the spot, however, could do nothing but ascertain the death of the 12 year old boy.

The lifeless body of 12 year old boy it is now in the morgue of the Mazzini hospital in Teramo. The prosecutor on duty, Silvia Scamurra, is in fact willing to carry out an inspection of the body. Only later will the prosecutor decide whether to do the autopsy or return the body to the family.

The Carabinieri of the local station and of the Alba Adriatica company have made all the necessary findings, to investigate a case that has shocked the local community. The boy was only 12 years old.

Photo source from Pixabay

12-year-old boy falls from the swing, unfortunately the doctors could not help but note the death

According to an initial reconstruction, it seems that the 12-year-old boy was swinging on the swing that was in the garden right in front of the house. He would suddenly fall and hit his head hard on the ground.

Photo source from Pixabay

Obviously it is not yet known when the funeral will be held and when family and friends will be able to say goodbye to the young boy.