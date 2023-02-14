Association study defends unification of 6 taxes and payroll exemption

Study carried out by Brasscom (Association of Information and Communication Technology Companies) on the tax reform defends the unification of 6 taxes, the exemption of the payroll and the return of the CMF (Contribution on Financial Transactions). The report also proposes the extinction of CIDEs (Contributions for Intervention in the Economic Domain).

behold full (3 MB) of the document obtained exclusively by the Power360.

According to the proposal, the taxes will be unified in an IBS (Tax on Goods and Services), whose rate will be 23.61%. Read which taxes would be unified according to the proposal:

ICMS;

ISS;

IPI;

PIS and Cofins;

CIDEs;

CMF.

To replace payroll collection, Brasscom suggests implementing a CMF of 0.11%. This means that the percentage can be charged on any financial transaction, including credit and debit card purchases – and could be levied on Pix (but the final proposal would depend on formulation by Congress).

The tribute would be like a new CPMF (Provisional Contribution on Financial Transactions), created during the Fernando Henrique Cardoso government to finance health in the 1990s. The CPMF levied on bank transactions. The rate reached 0.38% on the operation. The measure was extended for several years. It ended in 2007.

According to Brasscom, if the tax reform proposal is approved, it will lead to a reduction in taxes in the following segments:

software: -5.8%.

IT (Information Technology): -1.9%;

construction: -4.9%;

other services: -1.2%;

The study will be presented on the afternoon of this Tuesday (14.Feb.2023) by the Frente Parlamentar do Empreendedorismo, in Brasília.

“A broad tax reform is necessary, encompassing taxes on consumption, payroll exemption and the extinction of CIDEs, in order to enhance the competitiveness of our economy. It is vital that the country has a tax system that is simple, predictable, agile and that provides legal certainty and competitive equity”says Brasscom.

Currently, there are 2 proposals that simplify various taxes that affect consumption: PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) 45/2019 and 110/2019. The divergence is in the number of unified taxes and in the way in which the merger will be carried out. O Power360 there is a text about the proposal. Read it here.

PEC 45

PEC 45 proposes the creation of the IBS. The tribute would replace 5 contributions, which today remain entirely with the Union:

the PIS (Social Integration Program); It is

to Cofins (Contribution for the Financing of Social Security).

the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products);

ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services); It is

the ISS (Tax on Services).

PEC 110/2019

PEC 110/2019 creates 2 taxes:

CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services), which would remain with the Union; It is

o IBS (Tax on Goods and Services).

With this, CBS would replace Cofins, PIS and Pasep (Program for the Formation of Public Servant Assets) and IBS, ICMS and ISS.