USA.- The platform onlyfans it raises divided opinions, there are those who see it well and those who don’t, that’s why some people who are dedicated to creating content on it hide it from their loved ones. This is the case today, a young woman who she kept it a secret until her stepfather found out and decided to pay subscription.

This is how he narrated it in a TikTok video for the influencer Daniel Mac, uploaded on the account “@itsdanielmac”, where confessed that she spent some time secretly in the application until her mother’s husband found her.

What caught the attention is that the man even subscribed for exclusive content. Your work in onlyfans He has made him have a budget to buy a McLaren GT, a car that is worth approximately 240 thousand US dollars, around 5 million Mexican pesos.

“My stepfather actually found me and that’s how they found out,” he said.

Daniel Mac’s video went viral on the app of Chinese origin, to such an extent that so far it has almost 10 million views, more than a million likes and thousands of comments. The clip is part of a series of videos in which the content creator approaches people with luxury cars and asks how they make their money.

Some respond that they are professionals, others that their family gives them money, some more respond with jokes and this time the young woman confessed her taste for OnlyFans, known for generating good income.