Hybrid releases in theaters and streaming set the trend in the era of the pandemic, and everything indicates that in 2022 that mechanism will continue to be used. However, not everyone has benefited from this modality, an example of this is Pixar. His latest efforts have bypassed theaters and headed straight to Disney Plus, unlike other animated bets like Charm or Sing 2.

However, not everything has been bad, as a recent Nielsen report indicates that Pixar’s Luca was the most watched movie of 2021 streaming in the United States . Specifically, the ratings showed some 10,592 million minutes of viewing.

Luca is a Pixar film directed by Enrico Casarosa, Photo: Pixar

In fact, the first four places were dominated by the productions of ‘The house of the mouse’, with the second position occupied by Moana (8,896 million minutes), which was followed by Raya and the last dragon (8,343 million), and the famous Frozen II (5,746 million).

For its part, Netflix, which has constantly invested in various big-budget bets, has just appeared in fifth place with Red Alert (whose sequels have already been confirmed) and has only managed to highlight three titles in the ranking. Next, we leave you the complete list.

List of most viewed movies streamed in 2021. Photo: Nielsen (via Deadline)

It is important to clarify, as explained by Deadline, that Nielsen only counts the playback time on the TV screen, for which viewing on mobile devices has not been considered. In addition, only these streaming platforms have been considered for the count: Disney, Hulu, Prime Video, Apple TV + and Netflix.

What is Luke about?

Directed by Enrico Casarosa and written by Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones, Luca is a coming of age story in which the protagonist and his friend Alberto live the incredible adventure of exploring a beautiful coastal town on the Italian Riviera called Portorosso.

But, all the fun is threatened by a deeply kept secret: they are both sea monsters from another world just below the surface of the water, and the humans are about to discover the truth.