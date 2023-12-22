After traveling several kilometers of the Lecce – Maglie, Giuliano Conte would have collided with the car driven by a 29-year-old

A dramatic road accident involved two cars and unfortunately led to one victim. It happened in the early afternoon yesterday in Maglie, near Lecce. Giuliano Conte, an 81-year-old man, took Highway 16 the wrong way and collided with another car. He died instantly, while the 29-year-old who was driving the other car was seriously injured.

A tragedy huge event occurred on Italian roads in the early afternoon of yesterday, Thursday 21 December.

A car, around 3:00 pm, turned onto the road by mistake against traffic the state road 16 that connects Lecce to Jerseys. Having reached the coplanar road for Cavallino, she then collided very violently with another car, which was instead traveling in the correct direction.

The impact was terrible and both cars ended up destroyed.

They immediately intervened on site 118 rescuers hey Fire fighters. The latter took care of extracting the respective drivers, while the doctors then immediately checked their conditions.

Nothing to do for Giuliano Conte

On board the Fiat Pandathe car traveling against traffic, there was an 81 year old man, Giuliano Conte, who unfortunately he lost his life due to the serious injuries sustained in the crash.

On the other car, one Renault Capturone was traveling instead 29 year old girl. Her condition immediately appeared very serious and she was urgently transported to the Vito Fazzi hospital in Lecce.

There the doctors stabilized her and subjected her to a surgery. At the moment his prognosis remains confidential.

The officers also arrived at the scene of the accident Police, who carried out all the relevant findings. Both cars they were placed underneath seizure.

Always yesterday and always in the province of Lecce, another fatal accident occurred. The crash occurred in the early hours of the morning Ruffano and only one car was involved, which ended up off the road for reasons yet to be clarified.

Driving the Fiat Punto was 22-year-old Federico Grasso, who unfortunately lost his life instantly due to the serious trauma he suffered.

The young man was heading towards Suranowhere he would soon start his shift at work, in a company based on state road 275.