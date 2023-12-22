Genoa – Ekuban forward from the first minute together with Folletto Gudmunsson and Vasquez wide on the left. Alberto Gilardino, apart from Messias' absence due to injury, confirms the ten-eleventh of the lineup that last Friday he blocked Juventus at Ferraris. Rossoblù on the pitch with the 3-5-2. In defense there is room for the Dragusin-Bani-De Winter trio while in midfield the usual Malinovskyi in the midfield version together with Badelj and Frendrup.

Sassuolo on the pitch with the 4-2-3-1. Dionisi has to give up Berardi, not even on the bench, and up front he focuses on Castillejo, Thorstvedt, Laurientè behind Pinamonti.

The official lineups:

SASSUOLO (4-2-3-1): Advice; Toljan, Erlic, Ferrari, Pedersen; Boloca, Henrique; Castillejo, Thorstvedt, Laurientè; Pinamonti

GENOA (3-5-2) Martinez; De Winter, Bani, Dragusin; Sabelli, Malinovskyi, Badelj, Frendrup, Vasquez; Gudmundsson, Ekuban