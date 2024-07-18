An afternoon of relaxation and fun turned into tragedy for a young English tourist. On July 17, a 22-year-old boy died by drowning in the Lake Como after renting a boat with his girlfriend to take a swim in the waters of Lario, near Menaggio.

According to initial reconstructions, the young man, after diving into the water, probably suffered a sudden fatigue. He was unable to get back on the boat and the fiancéealong with the others present in the area, lost sight of him. The girl, 19 years old, fortunately boarded another boat that was nearby. The rescuers promptly raised the alarm, starting the search operations.

Unfortunately, hopes of finding the young man alive were extinguished a few hours later. The 22-year-old’s body was found lifeless by divers, concluding in the worst possible way the search that began in the early afternoon.

Local authorities are now conducting an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the incident. Lake Como, known for its beauty and popular tourist destination, is not new to incidents of this type, especially during the summer season when the influx of tourists is greater.

Aquatic safety experts stress the importance of taking proper precautions when swimming in open water, especially in unsupervised areas. Fatigue and currents can pose serious dangers even for expert swimmers. The recent events involving young people who have lost their lives in recent months are all too vivid in the memory of public opinion. The causes are multiple, but imprudence and inexperience certainly play an important role.

The local community and tourists on Lake Como were deeply shocked by this tragic event. The condolences of the authorities and all those affected by this untimely loss go to the parents of the young man and his girlfriend.

The article He dives into the water and never resurfaces, the tragedy before his girlfriend’s eyes: where and what happened comes from Bigodino.

#dives #water #resurfaces #tragedy #girlfriends #eyes #happened