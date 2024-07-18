Drama in the night in L’Aquila, pitbull attacks three people including the owner: the latter is in desperate conditions

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened last night in the city of L’Aquila, where a pitbull attacked three people, including its owner. The latter is now in hospital and is said to be at the end of her life.

In addition to the paramedics, the police also arrived urgently on site and are currently trying to rebuild the exact dynamics of what happened. Above all, they want to understand why the dog did all this, in the space of a few moments.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred in a townhouse which is located in the city of The eagle. The woman apparently was at home with her dog and other friends and for them, up to that point, everything was proceeding normally, nothing unusual had happened that could worry them.

But suddenly, for reasons that are now being investigated by the police, the dog began to be more aggressive. Has attached the woman’s two friends and also her human friend, who is the one who immediately appeared in bad conditions desperate. Given the seriousness of the situation, the paramedics arrived on the scene within minutes.

Pitbull Attacks Owner and Two Others: Investigations into the Case

The girl is currently hospitalised at the San Salvatore hospital and it seems that the doctors had to subject her to a delicate operation during the night. operation. They therefore chose to keep his reserved prognosis.

The other two people who were with her, at the moment should not be in danger of lifebut they are still hospitalized for the care of the case.

After the tragedy, the officers arranged for the dog to be transported to one of the structures of the ASL veterinary service. Now the agents are still working to understand what happened in the house and above all the reasons that pushed the dog to to attack those people. There will be further updates on the case soon.