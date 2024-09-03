Ciudad Juárez – This Monday, September 2, the Juárez-El Paso border region woke up at 17.7 degrees Celsius (64 Fahrenheit) and the maximum temperature will reach 28.3 degrees Celsius (83 Fahrenheit), according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be cloudy at times with a maximum probability of precipitation of 2 percent.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 4 to 17 kilometers per hour (3 to 11 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.