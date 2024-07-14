A week ago, Ronald Araujo, the Uruguayan centre-back for FC Barcelona, suffered an injury at the Copa América that has caused concern for both his national team and his club. During a match against Uruguay, Araujo had to leave the field due to a muscle injury that, until now, had not been clearly detailed.
FC Barcelona, which had hoped that its player would return immediately to Barcelona to be assessed by its own medical services, has been forced to wait. Araujo, faithful to his commitment to his national team, decided to stay at the Uruguayan training camp to support his teammates until the end of the tournament. This decision, although understandable from the player’s point of view, has left the Blaugrana club in suspense about his progress.
The only medical report issued by Uruguayan doctors spoke of a muscle injury, without specifying the severity or recovery time. However, according to what the Sport newspaperthe news reaching Barcelona is not encouraging. Araujo suffers a tear in the femoral bicepswhich would keep him off the pitch for a minimum of six weeks.
This injury comes at a crucial time for FC Barcelona, which under the direction of its new coach, Flick, considers Araujo to be a key piece in defence. The loss of the Uruguayan centre-back will not only affect the team’s performance at the start of the season, but also represents a challenge for the coaching staff, who will have to find alternatives to cover his absence.
