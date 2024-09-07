According to initial hypotheses, the boy could have been the victim of a sudden illness, but what happened needs to be reconstructed

Another moment of vacation and relaxation on this “tail” of summer that remains for us to relax, yet it is not like this for everyone, especially for those who are living hours of torment and great pain. A lad 15 years old, in fact, tragically passed away this morning, Saturday 7 September.

The boy reportedly drowned while swimming in the pool of a farm in San Sebastiano al Vesuvio, in the province of Naples. The tragedy occurred in a tourist facility located in via Flauti in the small Neapolitan town. Despite the timely intervention of the rescuers, the 118 ambulance that arrived on the scene could not do much. In fact, the rescuers were only able to confirm the death of the young man.

The circumstances of the incident are still to be clarified, with the Carabinieri of the local station immediately intervening by starting the investigationsThe precise causes of this tragic death are still being verified, while the military have begun to collect testimonies from those present and to carry out the necessary surveys near the swimming pool.

According to the first hypothesisthe boy may have been the victim of a sudden illness, but it has not yet been completely reconstructed what happened while the young man was in the water. The Carabinieri of the Torre Annunziata investigative unit also intervened on site for further investigations. This is the umpteenth episode in which a young man loses his life inside a tourist facility this summer.

This dramatic episode is the third case in a month of young victims in a swimming pool in Campania. On August 15, a 7-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool in Vico Equense, in the province of Naples. The little boy, originally from Castellammare di Stabia, lost his life during the Ferragosto celebrations. Mayor Luigi Vicinanza also wanted to cancel the celebrations as a sign of mourning.

Another accident occurred on August 29th in a farmhouse in Padula, in the Salerno area, where a 13-year-old boy from Montesano sulla Marcellana died while swimming with a diving mask. For the boy it was a sickness suddenly in the water.