Red Bull Bora confirmed this Saturday the abandonment of the Colombian cyclist Daniel Felipe Martinez, one day before the end of the Return to Spain.

According to the criteria of

Martínez had been key in the group’s goal of taking the lead in the competition with the Slovenian rider. Primoz Roglic.

Gregarious

The Soachuno was one of the riders to whom Roglic gave the confidence to work in search of recovering that red jersey, something that happened last Friday on the day with the finish in the Moncalvillo peak and then 164 kilometers.

This Saturday, on the tough day betweenand Villarcayo and Picón Blanco, of 172 kilometers and with a mountaintop finish, Daniel Martínez decided not to continue in the competition.

At the time of his retirement, the rider was in 42nd place, one hour, 49 minutes and 17 seconds behind the leader, Roglic.

This year, Martinez finished second in the Giro d’Italia behind the Slovenian rider, Tadej Pogacar.