The sweetest one Goddess Zaccagni she ended up in the hospital. The little girl’s mother spoke about what happened, Chiara Nasti, who shared photos of her hospitalization without specifying the reasons. Fans are therefore worried because Dea does not even have a month to live.

Goddess, Chiara and Mattia

Here’s what happened.

Dea Zaccagni was admitted to hospital

A few minutes ago Chiara Nasti posted on his account Instagram some photos in which he appears with his daughter Goddess Zaccagni. The little girl, who will turn one month old tomorrow, August 24, is the joy of the house, but apparently the photos published on Instagram I’m anything but serene.

Goddess

Mother and daughter are in fact in hospital. The influencer posted photos where the little girl has a bandaged foot and several tubes connecting her to the various machines in the hospital. Obviously, there is always a lot of concern for such small children, as it is not clear what could happen.

Different gossip experts They tried to contact the family to find out the reasons that led their daughter to the hospital. Chiara Nasti she didn’t actually express herself, but like any mother she will be truly sorry for her daughter.

Deianiera Marzano talks with Mattia Zaccagni

Deianira Marzanofamous for being one of the greatest gossip experts in Italy, managed to get in touch with Dea’s father, the footballer Mattia Zaccagni. The woman let her fans know that she had spoken to the man, who had referred to a problem of a natural nature gastrointestinal.

Chiara Nasti and Mattia Zaccagni

So it’s nothing serious, but the doctors probably decided to hospitalize the little girl because she doesn’t even have 1 month to live. This way it will be easier to keep her under control, monitoring her vital signs and intervening immediately where necessary.

None worry so, if not the usual concern that only mothers can address to their children. We wish little Dea to recover as soon as possible, so that she can be reunited with her little brother Thiago who is waiting for him at home.