A 23-year-old girl died after she jumped from a plane more than a thousand meters high when the parachute he was wearing was faulty. The athlete tried to carry out emergency maneuvers, however, she was unable to carry them out and died when she hit the ground.

The event occurred in Strasbourg, at the aerodrome of the polygon where she and ten other paratroopers were preparing to jump from a plane. The technical director of the Regional Skydiving School Center (CERP), Roland Ilyes, explained to the local French media ‘DNA’, that the technical review of the equipment had not presented anomalies.

According to what ‘DNA’ reported, the firefighters were immediately alerted as there was a control sensor in the landing zone. However, when they reached the point where the girl fell, she had already died.

The companions of Romane Hourcastagnou, the paratrooper who died, were referred for immediate medical attention and showed to be in a state of psychological shock.

The young woman was a police officer by profession and had been training as a parachutist for nearly a year. “She already had the experience of about a hundred jumpsRoland Ilyes explained. He precisely received the training from him at the CERP in Alsace.

The parachutes had been checked the night before and before making the jump, with no anomalies.

According to Ilyes’ statements to ‘DNA’, the skydiving equipment used by Hourcastagnou belonged to the CERP, and had been undergoing regular maintenance the night before, following a strict protocol to verify its operation.

The authorities of Strasbourg, Alsace, opened an investigation into the eventso they took the parachute to carry out the corresponding technical tests. For now, they maintain that it would be a fatal accident.

