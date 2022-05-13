Activism The events and protests of the film uprising will continue this weekend in the heart of Helsinki

The environmental movement Elokapina organizes several events in Helsinki over the weekend.

Environmental movement The August Rebellion will be shown during the weekend in the heart of Helsinki. The movement reports on the events in a press release.

The events organized during the weekend are part of the store’s event called Overconsumption Rebellion. According to the Elokapina movement, it is necessary to organize an over-consumption revolt, as Finland consumed its share of the earth’s natural resources already at the end of March this year.

Over the weekend, a “Rebellion Center” will be erected on the Citizens’ Market, where speeches and presentations and meetings will be held.

The Children’s Rebellion event for families will take place on Saturday, and the Blood Brigade art performance will take to the streets of the city on Sunday.

Overconsumption rebellion events continue from 16 to 18. May in Töölönlahti event park.

According to the press release, Elokapina wants to draw attention to the over-consumption of natural resources by Finland and Finns, which in turn is accelerating the climate and environmental crisis.

Elokapina has organized several demonstrations in favor of environmental protection. On Tuesday, police arrested more than 40 protesters at Neste’s refinery in Porvoo. Elokapina also protested on Tuesday at Fortum’s head office in Keilaniemi, Espoo.