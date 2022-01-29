A dramatic death occurred on Thursday 27 January. A young girl of only 23, called Sofia Constantine she suddenly lost her life minutes before going to work. Unfortunately, he left behind a 2-year-old girl.

Many knew the young woman precisely because of her work as counterman in several local bars. In fact, now they are writing messages of condolence on social networks.

The dramatic and sudden tragedy took place on the day of Thursday 27 January. Precisely in the home of the family located in Termini Imeresein the province of Palermo.

Sofia Costantino for a long time worked as a counter agent in several bar, among the best known are the Gran Caffè Operà and the Bar Milano. Moreover, only 2 years ago he gave birth to his own little girl and everyone described her as an always cheerful and sunny mother.

On Thursday he was just getting ready to go to work. However, a few minutes before leaving, the unthinkable happened. Probably due to a sicknessthe girl collapsed to the ground and her heart has ceased to beat forever.

Her family members realized the tragedy shortly after, but despite the prompt intervention of the doctors, for her there was nothing more to do. The investigators who intervened, to understand the exact cause of his death, decided to dispose the autopsy on the body.

The message of a friend and colleague of Sofia Costantino for her death

The tragic death of this young woman has thrown into despair the family, but also the whole community. This is because she didn’t have any kind of pathology previous. A colleague of him in a message of condolence on social media, wrote:

I don’t even know where to start, I just know that this news has upset my day and certainly my life too. I have always been proud of how you have become, a woman like few others, a fantastic mother, but above all the colleague that everyone wanted to have.

