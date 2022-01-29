HS Library Aunt’s brutal murder went unresolved for years, the book of the week says – then police called Maggie Nelson

Although Aunt Jane was assassinated four years before the author was born, the matter never left Nelson alone.

When Maggie Nelson (b. 1973) was ten years old, he heard about the murder of his aunt. Jane Mixer was murdered in 1969 at the age of only 23, four years before the birth of Maggie Nelson.

Jane’s life and unsolved murder did not leave Nelson alone.

In the spring of 2020 appeared Kaijamari Sivillin Finnish translation Jane – a murder / Red parts (S&S), where Nelson deals with the unexplained death of his aunt. A collection of poems Jane: A Murder originally appeared in 2005, Red Parts two years later.

“He rebelled against my conservative grandparents much more than my mother, ”Nelson says In an interview with HS. “Jane was politically active and was going to be a human rights lawyer. He was studying law when he was murdered. Everything I heard about Jane fascinated and scared me. ”

“My poem tells the story of how Jane’s fate tormented me and also of my identification with her,” Argonautssays an American author who has risen to cult in his novel.

In the red parts Nelson discusses his childhood and youth, his relationship with his mother, his rebellious sister and stepfather, and his father, who died suddenly when he was ten years old.

Although Maggie Nelson is a writer, she doesn’t swear by the stories. In the red parts he writes at length about how people’s experiences cannot be restored into neatly bundled stories.

“I became a poet in part because I didn’t want to tell stories,” Nelson says. “Stories may make our lives possible, but I see them also trapping us, causing tremendous pain.”