Patricio Parodi and Flavia Laos They had a long relationship of almost three years, but they ended their romance and both went their separate ways. ‘Pato’ began a romantic relationship with the miss Grand International 2023Luciana Fuster, while Flavia made her romance with Austin Palao official, however, the latter couple announced their breakup via Instagram, which saddened their followers.

What did Patricio Parodi say about Flavia Laos and Austin Palao?

YOU CAN SEE: Love from a distance? Patricio Parodi will NOT live in Thailand with Luciana Fuster: “It is impossible”

Flavia Laos and Austin Palao They were one of the most beloved couples in the industry for some time. The constant and loving photos between the two made us believe that the relationship was going from strength to strength; Therefore, the long statement in which each one announced the breakup was surprising. The event quickly made headlines, but not one gave further details about it.

Patricio Parodi and Flavia Laos had a relationship. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

For a long time, Patricio Parodi avoided talking about Flavia Laoshis breakup with her or the relationship with Austin Palau; For this reason, the member of ‘This is war’ avoided giving further details about his ex-partner and, noticeably uncomfortable, said during the ‘Big day’ at McDonald’s: “I don’t talk about third parties because they are unnecessary, I talk to you about my relationship, about how happy I am and I am not going to give my opinion about other relationships or other colleagues.“.

YOU CAN SEE: Why did Flavia Laos and Austin Palao break up? Model REVEALS what happened in the relationship

Will Patricio Parodi move to Thailand with Luciana Fuster?

Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi are in a relationship. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/La República

‘Duck’ spoke about his relationship with Luciana Fuster and the possibility of living with her in Thailand. In this regard, he stated that he will not move with her and leave Peru: “I would like, perhaps, to be there accompanying her, to be next to her, but it is something that alsoit is impossible, because even if I want to move all next year, be there with her, her schedule is so busy and she is traveling from country to country. She is very active during the day, I will be close to her, but I can’t even see her. She is doing her things over there, I am doing my things here. Yes, it’s a far distance, but I think a year flies by.”

However, he revealed that before now miss Grand International moved to the Asian country, they dreamed of living together there: “We talked about that before he won. ‘And what will happen, are you going to live with me?’ I told him: ‘I’m happy, but I’m renting a little cabin on the beach and I’m happy with a nice view and I’ll accompany you.” Apparently, everything would remain just words.

#broke #silence #Pato #Parodi #talks #breakup #Flavia #Laos #Austin #Palao