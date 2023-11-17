¡The end of an era of Snoop Dogg! The American rapper, known for defending the marijuana use around the world, surprised in the last few hours by announcing that he is going to quit smoking. The news shocked his legion of followers, since the artist was always in favor of him and even in several of his songs he talked about cannabis.

YOU CAN SEE: Karol G is the first woman to win the Latin Grammy for best urban album: this was her award

Why did Snoop Dogg decide not to smoke anymore?

This last November 16, Snoop Dogg went to his account instagram to reveal that you have made a very important decision in your life. The singer of the famous song ‘Young, wild and free’ will stop smoking marijuana after more than 2 decades.

“After much reflection and conversations with my family, I have decided to quit smoking. Please respect my privacy at this time“, reads the publication.

Hours later, the artist spoke again and reiterated his request that his decision be respected.

Snoop Dogg made an announcement on his Instagram account. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Group 5 at the Latin Grammys?: The group was not nominated, but what was it doing at the award ceremony?

Fans don’t believe Snoop Dogg

After the announcement of Snoop Dogg, on social networks several users spoke out and were surprised at the singer’s announcement. Although some people were happy about this decision, others did not believe his words and stated that it was a joke.

“Today is not April Fool’s Day, Snoop”, “Don’t joke like that my king”, “Don’t lie to us brother”, were some of the comments, while in their counterpart there were messages of support: “Very good, good decision for your family”, “It’s good that you made this decision”.

Snoop Dogg once again asked that his privacy be respected. Photo: Instagram

#Snoop #Dogg #announces #stop #smoking #marijuana #fans #dont