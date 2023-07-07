In a statement on its website, Real Madrid said: “Our club adds to its squad one of the best young players in world football.”

The statement added that Arda Guler “was just crowned Turkish Cup champion with Fenerbahce this season, as well as being selected as the best player in the final match. He is also a full-fledged international player, and the youngest player to score for the Turkish national team, as he opened his account (in scoring) at the age of only 18 years and 114 days.” “.

Guler participated for the first time with Fenerbahçe in August 2021, in the European League qualifiers that came before his seventeenth birthday.

In the 21-22 season, Guler played 16 times and scored 3 goals for his club.

Last season saw him burst onto the scene with a bang, making 35 appearances, scoring 6 goals and putting in some amazing performances such as those in the Turkish Cup final against Basaksehir.

In that match, he assisted Fenerbahçe’s opening goal on their way to a 2-0 victory, and was named man of the match.

And the Real Madrid statement added: “Güler has been a complete international player since November 19, 2022. He made his debut at the age of 17 in a friendly match against the Czech Republic. He has now played 4 international matches with Turkey, scoring once.”

He pointed out that “his goal against Wales in the European Championship qualifiers on June 19, 2023 made him the youngest player in his country’s history to score for the national team.”

Although Real Madrid did not announce the value of the deal, Guler’s market value is 15 million euros, according to the German “Transfermarkt” website.