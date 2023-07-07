The Fiat 600 is preparing to return to the road. The iconic model of the Italian brand will take the form of a B-segment crossover, with the car making its official debut on 4 July at La Pista 500 at the Lingotto in Turin. The new electric 600 will also have a petrol version with mild-hybrid technology which will arrive in 2024 but the first to arrive at the dealership will be the full electric variant that we previewed. After having told you about it in detail, here are some curiosities about the new Fiat 600.

1. Twin of the Jeep Avenger and the Alfa Romeo to come

Making the most of the synergies of the Stellantis group, the Fiat 600e will be born on the CMP platform, the same as the Jeep Avenger. It is an architecture of the former PSA, which has made it possible to create various compact models and which, thanks to its versatility, can accommodate both thermal and electric engines. The crossover of the Italian brand thus shares various technical specifications and technologies with both the Avenger and the Alfa Romeo B-SUV which will debut in 2024.

2. Fiat 600 will have the “e”

The first version to hit the market will be the full electric one, with a powertrain consisting of a 115 kW EV motor and a 54 kWh battery that will guarantee a range of between 400 and 600 km in the WLTP approval cycle depending on use in the city or on a mixed route.

3. Between 500 and 500X

From a stylistic point of view, the new 600e enhances the stylistic features of the new 500, also partially taking up the shapes of the 500X, with a distinctive LED optical signature and various chrome platings that highlight the character of the car. The rims available reach up to 18” while the dynamic character is highlighted by the side skirts and wheel arches in matt black. At the rear we find a reference to Made in Italy, with the Italian flag on the bumper.

4. Lots of technology

Inside the passenger compartment, the digital dashboard is dominated by the 10.25” touch display of the infotainment system, while the 7” instrument cluster stands out behind the steering wheel. To make traveling even more comfortable, the Fiat 600e is the first compact to offer chromotherapy, with customers being able to choose up to 8 different colors for the ambient light and for the radio atmosphere, with 64 combinations available. The driver’s seat can be adjusted electrically and there is also a massage function and heating, with upholstery using synthetic leather. From a connectivity point of view, USB type A and type C sockets are available, also for the rear passengers while an extensive package of level 2 safety and driving assistance systems which include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), the Intelligent Speed ​​Assist, Blind Spot Detection but also the 360° sensors and the 180° reversing camera with dynamic grid to carry out even the most complex maneuvers in a simple way.

5. Fiat 600 in two versions

The range will consist of the Fiat 600 (RED) and the top of the range La Prima. The latter will be available in 4 colors that recall the beauty and natural landscapes of Italy: Sole d’Italia, Mare d’Italia, Terra d’Italia, Cielo d’Italia. Orders for the new electric Fiat 600 will open as early as July 5 for both versions, with the first deliveries starting in September. The price of the electric Fiat 600 will start from 35,950 euros for the (RED) while for the top of the range Fiat 600e La Prima the price list will stick to 40,950 euros.