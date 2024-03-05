In the United States, a mother shared through his social networks a video telling how he realized that a toy he He had bought for his son in a thrift store worth thousands of dollarsand that is why he entered the little boy's room while he was sleeping to retrieve him.

Created in 1993, Beanie Babys brand toys acquired enormous value over the years, leading the market, and some of them have a completely high price. Through TikTok, on her @haydenloalbo account, a young mother revealed how He realized that his son's toy was worth US$15,000.

“Am I living under a rock because I didn't know that Beanie Babies are ridiculously valuable?” the young woman comments at the beginning of the video. Then, Hayden explains that a friend of hers found a Beanie Baby in her house which I had gotten for US$1.50 and, after searching the internet, he understood that the actual price was US$125,000.

So, her friend found a list of the most expensive Beanie Babies on the market, in which her toy was ranked fourth, and Hayden continued looking at the ranking because she knew she had some around her house. Upon reaching eleventh place on the list, found one of the toys he owned, cataloged with a value of US$15,000.

The woman from the United States took her son's toy to sell it

After seeing it on the list, she discussed the situation with her husband and they reached an agreement. While the child was taking a nap, His mother sneaked into his room and stole the prized toy.which appears under the names of “Iggy the iguana” either “Rainbow the chameleon” and was launched on the market in 1997.

After stealthily stealing her son's toy, Hayden closed the viral video on TikTok by ensuring that she will often be seen in the Beanie Babies section of second-hand stores, trying to find another highly valuable object like the one she previously obtained.